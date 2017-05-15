Shaky Knees 2017 – all the pics from the Atlanta festival

By
20 images

The Atlanta festival returned for a fifth year with some of the biggest and most exciting names in alternative music

It’s not just London’s Olympic Park that has been repurposed to host massive music events once the games are over. This weekend (May 12-14), Shaky Knees festival transformed downtown Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park into a musical paradise, bringing everyone from unknown newcomers to worldwide renowned stars with it.

The festival’s fifth year was nothing short of a success, with fans lapping up a variety of sounds and not even a sudden downpour dampening the spirits of those in attendance. With skyscrapers glittering in the background and stellar performances across all three stages, the three-day event was as scenic and exhilarating as an urban festival can be.

FIDLAR Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 5 of 20

FIDLAR

LA’s FIDLAR opened up the pit over on the Piedmont stage on Friday (May 12) and provoked a huge singalong with a cover of Weezer’s ‘Undone (The Sweater Song)’. “I only want to see girls in the moshpit,” frontman Zac Carper told the rowdy crowd at one point. “No dick on the dancefloor!”

Image credit: aLIVE Coverage
Cage The Elephant - Shaky Knees Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 6 of 20

Cage The Elephant

Nashville’s Cage The Elephant warmed up the Peachtree Stage audience ahead of LCD Soundsystem’s headline set with a triumphant performance that saw singer Matt Shultz leaping off stage to get closer to their fans. “There’s enough hate out there in world. Let’s celebrate love tonight,” he instructed them.

Image credit: aLIVE Coverage
The xx - Shaky Knees 2017 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 14 of 20

The xx

“I usually dedicate this song to all the couples, but I feel like you get enough admiration from each other,” Oli Sims told the crowd before ‘Dangerous’, dedicating it instead to all the single people watching. Shortly after, the trio concluded a sublime performance with a flawless rendition of ‘Angels’.

Image credit: aLIVE Coverage