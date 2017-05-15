Shaky Knees 2017 – all the pics from the Atlanta festival

20 images

The Atlanta festival returned for a fifth year with some of the biggest and most exciting names in alternative music

It’s not just London’s Olympic Park that has been repurposed to host massive music events once the games are over. This weekend (May 12-14), Shaky Knees festival transformed downtown Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park into a musical paradise, bringing everyone from unknown newcomers to worldwide renowned stars with it.

The festival’s fifth year was nothing short of a success, with fans lapping up a variety of sounds and not even a sudden downpour dampening the spirits of those in attendance. With skyscrapers glittering in the background and stellar performances across all three stages, the three-day event was as scenic and exhilarating as an urban festival can be.