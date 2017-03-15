The story of TOPMAN ON TOUR WITH NME

Witness all the action across the 10 dates here
TOPMAN ON TOUR WITH NME is go! The 10-date tour is making its way across England and Scotland right now, treating students to intimate gigs with the likes of Peace, Fickle Friends, Clean Cut Kid, Will Joseph Cook and Devlin. Each night promises to be as rowdy and exciting as the next and we’ve got snaps of all the action as it happens below.
Want to get to one of the other shows on the tour? Check out the dates below:
Nottingham, Trent University (March 14)
Glasgow, University Of Strathclyde (March 17)
Hull, Hull University (March 18)
Leeds, Leeds University Union (March 22)
Norwich, University Of East Anglia (March 23)
Sheffield, Sheffield University (March 24)
Canterbury, University Of Kent (March 25)
Manchester, Gorilla (March 29)
Newcastle, O2 Academy (March 30)
Loughborough, Loughborough University (March 31)
TOPMAN ON TOUR WITH NME kicked off in Nottingham last night (March 14), packing Nottingham Trent university with three excellent bands, DJs and some extremely passionate fans.
Students queued around the corner to get in to see Will Joseph Cook, Clean Cut Kid and the return of Birmingham’s Peace, who hadn’t played live in nearly 18 months.
Those who attended the show were rewarded for making the effort with a free £10 TOPMAN gift card, handed out on their way into the venue.
Will Joseph Cook opened the night warming up the crowd with infectious indie-pop, like a The 1975 sugar rush of ‘Sweet Dreamer’ and ‘Treat Me Like A Lover’.
The Kent musician and his band closed their set with the buoyant ‘Biggest Fan’ and recent single ‘Beach (I Wanna Make You Mine)’, leaving the rapidly-filling room enamoured.
Liverpool’s Clean Cut Kid ramped up the energy of the night even more with bassist Saul Godman leaping into the air and jumping into the crowd at any opportunity.
“Can you understand what I’m saying?” jokingly asked frontman Mike Halls after ‘Pick Me Up’, referencing his broad Liverpool accent. The four-piece’s songs didn’t got lost in translation, though, with the audience clapping and dancing along throughout.
Throughout their 45-minute set, the group previewed tracks from their forthcoming debut album ‘Felt’. Two new songs closed their performance – ‘Evelyn’, written about Mike’s wife and band member Evelyn Halls, and former single ‘Vitamin C’.
Peace brought the night to an end as they made their return to the stage after last playing live in October 2015. To say the Nottingham audience were pleased to see them is a slight understatement, as this guy shows…
“I spent the last year of my life sat in a wooden chair in a country house with Dominic Boyce, Sam Koisser and Douglas Castle,” he told the crowd later. “It gets lonely out there. This is the perfect way to be greeted back.”
Throughout their hour set, fans made circle pits, crowd surfed and climbed on each other’s shoulders to get a better view.
While the band had suggested beforehand they might test out some new material, the setlist was largely made up of tracks from their first two albums. They also covered Nirvana’s ‘Drain You’, as well as playing ‘1998 (Delicious)’, which featured on 2012’s ‘EP Delicious’.
Their stunning return finished with the near seven-minute long ‘World Pleasure’. After, the band blew kisses to the audience and applauded their energetic response throughout the night.
