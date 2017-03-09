Their first London show in four years
Last night The xx played the first gig of their record-breaking seven sold-out nights at O2 Academy Brixton, in south London. Check out what went down below.
First they played a storming rendition of ‘Say Something Loving’, which received an extended sample intro from the Alessi Brothers‘ ‘Do You Feel It?’. Then bassist Oliver Sim addressed the 5,000-strong crowd for the first time: “Brixton, how’s it going?” he said. “Thank you so much for being here on the first day. This is our first show in our home in four years. I don’t have the words to say how excited we are but thank you so much for being here.”
Introducing it, she said: “We came to our first ever gigs at this venue, so it’s pretty surreal to be standing here. I was standing over there. It’s very special for us to be here, and to play some new music for you. This next song is my song, it means a lot to me, and as you might be able to tell I’m going to be doing it on my own…”
Towards the end of the set Mr Sim piped up again. “Hello mum, lovely to see you!” he said, pointing up to the balcony. “There’s been such a build up to these shows, we’ve been planning for nearly a year. I’ve had dreams where I’ve come up on stage and I’ve lost my fingers, or I’ve looked down and I’m completely naked.”
