VO5 NME Awards 2017: Inside the Bands 4 Refugees supergroup’s rehearsal

The indie stars met up for a practice ahead of their performance at tomorrow's ceremony

Tomorrow night, Bands 4 Refugees will take to the stage at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 and perform some classic covers in aid of charity Help Refugees.

Featuring members of Peace, Black Honey, Years & Years, Swim Deep, Slaves, Circa Waves and Pixie Geldof and Charli XCX, the supergroup will raise funds and awareness for the organisation in order to help them tackle the current refugee crisis in Europe and Syria. They’ll join other performers on the night, who include Bastille, Dua Lipa, Wiley and Godlike Geniuses Pet Shop Boys.

Tune into the Facebook Live stream on NME’s official Facebook page to catch all of the action and keep an eye on all of NME’s social media channels and NME.COM for backstage and behind-the-scenes gossip.

The VO5 NME Awards 2017 takes place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton and celebrates the best in music over the last 12 months and is voted for by NME readers.