VO5 NME Awards 2017: Inside the Bands 4 Refugees supergroup’s rehearsal

The indie stars met up for a practice ahead of their performance at tomorrow's ceremony
Tomorrow night, Bands 4 Refugees will take to the stage at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 and perform some classic covers in aid of charity Help Refugees.
Featuring members of Peace, Black Honey, Years & Years, Swim Deep, Slaves, Circa Waves and Pixie Geldof and Charli XCX, the supergroup will raise funds and awareness for the organisation in order to help them tackle the current refugee crisis in Europe and Syria. They’ll join other performers on the night, who include Bastille, Dua Lipa, Wiley and Godlike Geniuses Pet Shop Boys.
Tune into the Facebook Live stream on NME’s official Facebook page to catch all of the action and keep an eye on all of NME’s social media channels and NME.COM for backstage and behind-the-scenes gossip.
The VO5 NME Awards 2017 takes place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton and celebrates the best in music over the last 12 months and is voted for by NME readers.
The Bands 4 Refugees supergroup in all their glory, featuring Sam, Dom and Harry from Peace, Austin from Swim Deep, Isaac from Slaves, Pixie Geldof, Joe from Circa Waves, Izzy from Black Honey and Olly from Years & Years.
Charli XCX will also perform with the group at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 tomorrow (Wednesday 15), but missed rehearsal due to other commitments in LA.
Peace’s Harry Koisser co-ordinated the group for the performance, after appearing in the Bands 4 Refugees band at their three covers shows before Christmas.
The performance is all in aid of Help Refugees, the charity helping those caught up in the refugee crisis in Europe and Syria.
Isaac Holman gives Dom Boyce a big old bear hug.
And Olly Alexander… If only there was an award for cuddliest man in indie.
Sam Koisser fiddles with the mixing desk while his brother belts out the vocals in the background.
Austin Williams gets practicing his keys.
The Bands 4 Refugees rehearsals seem to have been fuelled mostly by lollies.
And Isaac’s favourite, Stella.
Isaac takes a little rest. Learning how to play classic covers is tough work, after all.
The gang divvy up their parts and work out arrangements.
Spirits were high as things started to come together.
If you want to donate to Help Refugees, you can do so via our special text line. Just text REFU to 70700 to give £5.