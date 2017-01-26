VO5 NME Awards 2017: Wiley’s most memorable moments throughout the years

The MC will receive the Outstanding Contribution To British Music Award in February
On February 15, Wiley will receive the Outstanding Contribution To Music award at the VO5 NME Awards 2017. He’s had a colourful career so far, most recently highlighted by what he’s said is his last ever album, ‘Godfather’. Here’s some of Wiley’s most memorable and important moments over the years.
Roll Deep
Before striking out on his own, Wiley was a part of several crews. SS Crew, Ladies Hit Squad, Pay As U Go Cartel all counted him as a member at various points, before he formed Roll Deep. The crew also included members such as Dizzee Rascal, Tinchy Stryder, Flowdan and DJ Target. Roll Deep are often credited with creating grime.
‘Treddin’ On Thin Ice’
The MC, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie, signed to XL in 2004 and released his debut album ‘Treddin’ On Thin Ice’ with the label – the same imprint to release Dizzee Rascal’s groundbreaking ‘Boy In Da Corner’ the year before. The record included singles ‘Wot Do U Call It?’ and ‘Pies’.
Eskimo Dance
Wiley’s grime night Eskimo Dance went on hiatus in 2006 after bringing together grime MCs to fight it out on stage in rap battles or simply by one-upping the others with their verses. The night returned in 2012 and has gone from strength to strength since, including an arena date in April.
‘Wearing My Rolex’
2008 saw Wiley achieve mainstream success with his single ‘Wearing My Rolex’. It charted at Number 2 and was inescapable at festivals that summer. It brought controversy from the grime scene, however, as some viewed it as Wiley going back on his vow not to change his sound to break out of the underground.
The Wiley Graduate Centre
Wiley was the focus of another petition in 2015. Queen Mary University students Susanna Mollah and Navaid Ghouri started campaigning to get the London uni to rename their graduate centre after the MC, saying it would be a “fitting tribute” to his “drive and ambition”.
