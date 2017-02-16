Five amazing performances defined the VO5 NME Awards 2017. Wiley, Dua Lipa, Bastille, Bands 4 Refugees and Pet Shop Boys brought the house down at O2 Academy Brixton in south London – check out what went down below.
Skepta had just presented Wiley with his award, saying: “When I first met this guy, this was someone who never tried to sign me, never tried to own me, never tried to tell me what to do – he always told me to do what I was doing. I’m eternally forever thankful.” He also called Wiley one of his “favourite people on the planet”.
Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes/NME