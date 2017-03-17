Blossoms, Cabbage and Rory Wynne kick off the VO5 NME Awards Tour 2017 with big hooks and big attitude

Three of Stockport's finest are entertaining the masses across the country this month

In partnership with VO5

Last night (March 16), the VO5 NME Awards Tour hit the road. Its first stop was Keele University, where 1100 fans were treated to a night of big hooks, big attitude and plenty of moshing.

After a phenomenal 2016, Blossoms are headlining the tour, recreating the slick indie-pop of their chart-topping self-titled debut album. Alongside them are Cabbage, the heirs to Fat White Family‘s scuzzy throne, and 17-year-old prodigy Rory Wynne, making for a brilliant and very, very sweaty night.