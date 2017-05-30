Check out these exclusive Warpaint photos from new book ‘Us / Then’

12 images

The LA four-piece have been captured on film by their tour manager, photographer and "long-suffering sister" Robin Laananen for the project

Life on the road can be tough, but it’s made a hell of a lot easier when you’re part of a gang as strong as Warpaint. The LA four-piece have developed into an established force in guitar music after releasing three excellent albums in the last seven years, with their dazzling live shows in particular becoming a must-see spectacle.

There can be a hundred reasons behind a successful live tour, but one of the keys to surviving the rigours of incessant travel and performance undoubtedly comes through the tireless work of a band’s tour manager. Handily, Warpaint’s representative on the road, Robin Laananen, has not only become an integral part of the band’s everyday operations (or, as drummer Stella Mozgawa puts it, she’s “our tour manager-dear friend-long suffering sister”), she’s also served as the band’s tour photographer since 2010.

Laananen is now releasing a selection of her never-before-seen photos of Warpaint for a new limited edition book, Us / Then, which will be available to buy on July 1 through Setanta publishers. The deluxe photo book will also contain an exclusive 7″ vinyl single of live favourites ‘Whiteout’ and ‘Bees’ – pre-order is available now.

In an exclusive sneak peek of some of the images from the new project, Laananen has also elaborated a little on the story behind each selection – check them out below.