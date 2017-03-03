What’s On Your Headphones? Brixton, in partnership with VO5

Your town. Your music. Your style. In partnership with VO5
Emma Bernard, 20, English student
Listening to: Pharrel Williams – ‘Happy’, “It’s just so catchy and it makes you genuinely happy when you listen to it.”
Wearing: Superdry coat, H&M trainers.
Best thing about Brixton: “I like the vibe and the Bowie mural is great.”
Best hairstyle in music: “Lady Gaga. It changes so much.”
Shannah Kingston, 24, Google employee
Listening to: Macy Gray- ‘I Try ‘ “I was in a bad mood and it’s a very relaxing song. It cheers me up.”
Wearing: coat from Sweden, vintage jumper and jeans.
Best thing about Brixton: “It’s got a young energy.”
<b.Best hairstyle in music: “David Bowie. He always had a lot of variety going on there.”
Chris Hodson, 26, sales
Listening to: Drake – ‘Controlla’, “I’m going to see him, so I’ve got to brush up on the music.”
Wearing: Marks & Spencer jacket, Gap jeans.
Best thing about Brixton:“There are so many cool bars and restaurants.”
Best hairstyle in music: “Julian Casablancas. It’s very rock ’n’ roll.”
Mahalia Rose Burkmar, 18, singer
Listening to: Sampha – ‘Under’, “It’s impressive the way he moves around his rhymes.”
Wearing: Shore Leave coat, Ellesse jumper.
Best thing about Brixton: “It just feels so community-based and very real.”
Best hairstyle in music: “Sia. It’s sick, but I also love that she’s hidden.”
Connor Schofield, 23, Jaws singer and guitarist
Listening to: The Cure – ‘A Forest’“It’s one of those tunes that I love and don’t know why.”
Wearing: Tommy Hilfiger jacket, Bronze hat.
Best thing about Brixton: “So many characters!”
Best hairstyle in music: “Robert Smith because he’s like 100 years old and still has the same haircut.”
Melissa Hoban, 24, mental health worker
Listening to: Benjamin Clementine – ‘Edmonton’, “It’s really beautiful. He pronounces all his words really well.”
Wearing: charity shop coat, vintage leggings, Dr Martens shoes, Zara scarf.
Best thing about Brixton: “There’s always something to do here.”
Best hairstyle in music: “Erykah Badu. She can do whatever she wants with it and it’s completely unique.”
Marta Costa 22, post-grad student
Listening to: Drake feat. Rihanna – ‘Too Good’“The lyrics are simple and the rhythm’s catchy so it puts me in a good mood.”
Wearing: La Redoute coat, Adidas jumper, Nike trainers.
Best thing about Brixton: “There’s a life about the place at any time.”
Best hairstyle in music: “Rihanna. She changes it a lot, but it’s always perfect.”
Tim Hazzard, 29, Apple Store assistant
Listening to: Beach House- ‘Levitation’, “I saw them at the Sydney Opera House a year ago and it was really good.”
Wearing: Uniqlo jacket, jumper and scarf, Silent Theory jeans.
Best thing about Brixton: “The food at Pop Brixton is amazing.”
Best hairstyle in music: “Danny Brown. I like how it’s all unkempt.”
