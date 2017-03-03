What’s On Your Headphones? Brixton, in partnership with VO5

6 /8

Melissa Hoban, 24, mental health worker

Listening to: Benjamin Clementine – ‘Edmonton’, “It’s really beautiful. He pronounces all his words really well.”

Wearing: charity shop coat, vintage leggings, Dr Martens shoes, Zara scarf.

Best thing about Brixton: “There’s always something to do here.”

Best hairstyle in music: “Erykah Badu. She can do whatever she wants with it and it’s completely unique.”

Credit: Andy Hughes