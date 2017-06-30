What’s On Your Headphones? Glastonbury

Joy Tokosi, 20, student

Listening to: Ed Sheeran -‘Save Myself’, “It’s really deep and has such meaning.”

Wearing: Brandy Melville shirt, Sandro top, Calvin Klein shorts, Dr Martens.

Best thing about Glastonbury: “The inter-charity yurt has loads of comfy beanbags to chill out on.”

Best festival hairstyle: “High buns always look chic.”