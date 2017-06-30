What’s On Your Headphones? Glastonbury

What the temporary residents of Worthy Farm are listening to and wearing
Joy Tokosi, 20, student
Listening to: Ed Sheeran -‘Save Myself’, “It’s really deep and has such meaning.”
Wearing: Brandy Melville shirt, Sandro top, Calvin Klein shorts, Dr Martens.
Best thing about Glastonbury: “The inter-charity yurt has loads of comfy beanbags to chill out on.”
Best festival hairstyle: “High buns always look chic.”
Preye Crooks, 23, public relations
Listening to:J Hus – ‘Did You See’, “It’s pioneering as a sound. The lyrics are good too.”
Wearing: Amour top, Adidas tracksuit bottoms, Nike trainers.
Best thing about Glastonbury: “The Sonic stage. It’s always full and the music is brilliant.”
Best festival hairstyle: “Topknot with the sides shaved.”
Alex Ingram, 29, event producer
Listening to: Elli Ingram – ‘Poetic Justice’, “She’s signed to Island Records and has an album coming out in August.”
Wearing: Disco bra from eBay, Rosa Bloom sequinned shorts, vintage sunglasses.
Best thing about Glastonbury: “The Green Fields – it’s so calm there.”
Best festival hairstyle: “I met such a lovely girl with the most perfectly circular, dense Afro. It was so dainty.”
Sophia Thakur, 21, poet
Listening to: Latir – ‘Juvenile Youth’, “Neo-soul with a touch
of hip-hop.”
Wearing: Bear-Foot two-piece, Adidas trainers, Primark bag.
Best thing about Glastonbury: “Shangri-La is such a surreal experience.”
Best festival hairstyle: “Solange had lovely flowing hair that came all the way down with a middle parting.”
Jake Bennett, 22, student
Listening to: Lorde – ‘Writer In The Dark’, “The new album’s great. I can’t wait to see her.”
Wearing: Ralph Lauren shirt, Adidas shorts, Champion socks, Dr Martens boots.
Best thing about Glastonbury: “The atmosphere’s amazing.”
Best festival hairstyle: “Ziggy Stardust all the way.”
Solomon Bowra, 28, festival performer
Listening to: Earthboogie – ‘Silken Horse’, “Funky, African-inspired tunes guaranteed to get any party vibin’.”
Wearing: Vintage cape, cap and sunglasses, Mr Motivator shorts, Gypsy East necklace.
Best thing about Glastonbury: “The Rabbit Hole, by far.”
Best festival hairstyle: “It’s always best to leave it unwashed. Keep the oils flowing. Keep it natural.”
Sarah Storey, 23, marketing operative
Listening to: Foo Fighters – ‘Everlong’, “I love the classic noughties rock bands. I haven’t grown up!”
Wearing: Primark jacket, Topshop T-shirt and boots, ASOS shorts.
Best thing about Glastonbury: “The people. At other festivals it’s a bit rowdy but everyone’s friendly here.”
Best festival hairstyle: “Definitely David Bowie. He was so iconic.”
Sally Roulston, 22, student
Listening to: Nothing But Thieves – ‘Amsterdam’, “His voice complements the guitar so perfectly.”
Wearing: Gap top, H&M shorts.
Best thing about Glastonbury: “That everything stays open really late.”
Best festival hairstyle: “Anything glittery and funky is awesome.”
