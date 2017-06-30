What’s On Your Headphones? Glastonbury, in partnership with VO5

Joy Tokosi, 20, student

Listening to: Ed Sheeran -‘Save Myself’, “It’s really deep and has such meaning.”

Wearing: Brandy Melville shirt, Sandro top, Calvin Klein shorts, Dr Martens.

Best thing about Glastonbury: “The inter-charity yurt has loads of comfy beanbags to chill out on.”

Best festival hairstyle: “High buns always look chic.”

Preye Crooks, 23, public relations

Listening to:J Hus – ‘Did You See’, “It’s pioneering as a sound. The lyrics are good too.”

Wearing: Amour top, Adidas tracksuit bottoms, Nike trainers.

Best thing about Glastonbury: “The Sonic stage. It’s always full and the music is brilliant.”

Best festival hairstyle: “Topknot with the sides shaved.”

Alex Ingram, 29, event producer

Listening to: Elli Ingram – ‘Poetic Justice’, “She’s signed to Island Records and has an album coming out in August.”

Wearing: Disco bra from eBay, Rosa Bloom sequinned shorts, vintage sunglasses.

Best thing about Glastonbury: “The Green Fields – it’s so calm there.”

Best festival hairstyle: “I met such a lovely girl with the most perfectly circular, dense Afro. It was so dainty.”

Sophia Thakur, 21, poet

Listening to: Latir – ‘Juvenile Youth’, “Neo-soul with a touch
of hip-hop.”

Wearing: Bear-Foot two-piece, Adidas trainers, Primark bag.

Best thing about Glastonbury: “Shangri-La is such a surreal experience.”

Best festival hairstyle: “Solange had lovely flowing hair that came all the way down with a middle parting.”

Solomon Bowra, 28, festival performer

Listening to: Earthboogie – ‘Silken Horse’, “Funky, African-inspired tunes guaranteed to get any party vibin’.”

Wearing: Vintage cape, cap and sunglasses, Mr Motivator shorts, Gypsy East necklace.

Best thing about Glastonbury: “The Rabbit Hole, by far.”

Best festival hairstyle: “It’s always best to leave it unwashed. Keep the oils flowing. Keep it natural.”

Sarah Storey, 23, marketing operative

Listening to: Foo Fighters – ‘Everlong’, “I love the classic noughties rock bands. I haven’t grown up!”

Wearing: Primark jacket, Topshop T-shirt and boots, ASOS shorts.

Best thing about Glastonbury: “The people. At other festivals it’s a bit rowdy but everyone’s friendly here.”

Best festival hairstyle: “Definitely David Bowie. He was so iconic.”