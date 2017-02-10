VO5 NME Awards 2017: Relive what happened the first time Bands 4 Refugees got together

Some of the UK's best talent helped raise awareness for the refugee crisis with cheesy covers and lots of spirit

Bands 4 Refugees will reunite at the VO5 NME Awards 2017. The collective, which will feature Charli XCX, Pixie Geldof, Marika Hackman and members of Peace, Slaves, Years & Years, Circa Waves, Swim Deep and Black Honey, formed in late 2016 in conjunction with charity Help Refugees. They’ll join Bastille, Dua Lipa, Wiley and Godlike Geniuses Pet Shop Boys in entertaining some of music’s finest at the most rock’n’roll night of the year.

If it’s anything like their first performances, their performance will be a ton of fun. The group took over east London venue Kamio last December for three special performances, featuring covers of everything from Babybird’s ‘You’re Gorgeous’ to Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’. Get ready for the reunion by reliving what went down first time round below.

The VO5 NME Awards 2017 takes place on February 15 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. You can be at the ceremony to watch all of the performances and rub shoulders with your favourite artists by grabbing the last remaining tickets here. Can’t make it? Then make sure you tune into the Facebook Live stream on NME’s official Facebook page. During Bands4Refugees’ performance details of how to donate to Help Refugees will be shown on screen – or you can text REFU to 70700 to give £5.