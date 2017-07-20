Beyoncé and the worst waxworks of all time

Jamie Milton
By
11 images

This is the stuff of nightmares

Shout out to the waxwork makers, it’s a tough job. Making a like-for-like, human-sized doppelgänger of famous people, using nothing but gloopy wax, often results in disaster. Madame Tussauds might be one of the world’s biggest tourist attractions, but even some of its best works can be borderline creepy. Any waxwork vaguely resembling a celeb should be classed as successful.

But when waxworks go wrong, they go really wrong. Take the recent unveiling of a Beyoncé waxwork, which has been accused of whitewashing. People online have said the figure looks more like Lindsay Lohan, or Shakira, but definitely not the ‘Lemonade’ star.

Beginning with Beyoncé, below you’ll find the most disastrous waxworks of all time.

Beyonce, Waxwork Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 1 of 11

Beyoncé

Beyoncé fans have described this newly-unveiled 2017 work as “melanin-defunct”. Madame Tussauds defended the sculpture, putting the Daz-white Beyoncé photos down to “lighting,” adding: “At Madame Tussauds, our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted.”

Tom Hanks, Waxwork Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 3 of 11
Image credit: Rex Features

Tom Hanks

Nobody fully knows what happened to Tom Hanks’ eyebrows. Some speculate the ‘Castaway’ star lost them on a desert island, others believe they’re still growing, just very slowly. The most likely theory is they disappeared during the making of this waxwork for Deauville Film Festival in France, 1994.