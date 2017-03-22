Record Store Day 2017’s most drool-worthy vinyl – join the queue early for these

More like Record Phwoar Day (sorry).
Record Store Day turns 10 this year, with over 500 releases being made exclusively available through independent record shops on Saturday 22 April. St. Vincent, Slaves, Anton Newcombe (Brian Jonestown Massacre), Kate Tempest, Kate Nash and Izzy Bizu have been named as official champions for this year’s event, and some of the most sought-after releases come from music’s biggest names, including David Bowie and Iggy Pop. Here’s a guide to the most stunning, drool-worthy one-off vinyl releases coming out for Record Store Day 2017. Better start queueing now, to be honest.
Placebo ft David Bowie – ‘Without You I’m Nothing’ – V12
Bowie is involved in four RSD releases – a ‘No Plan’ 12”, a limited black vinyl edition of the ‘GEM Promo’, a 3 x 12” of ‘Cracked Actor, and this picture disc version of Placebo’s ‘Without You I’m Nothing’, where Bowie features on guest vocals. It was originally released on CD-only in 1999.
Iggy Pop – ‘Post Pop Depression: Live At The Royal Albert Hall’ – 3LP
Landing one day after Iggy Pop’s 70th birthday (April 21), this triple gatefold vinyl release captures last year’s performance at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall. The performance saw him backed by the full ‘Post Pop Depression’ band, featuring Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Troy Van Leeuken and Dean Fertita, Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders and Zwan’s Matt Sweeney. It went down as one of the most unforgettable shows in Iggy’s career.
The Cribs – ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever’ – LP
Turning 10 this year, The Cribs’ ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever’ is being given a strictly limited gold vinyl release via Wichita Recordings. “So happy it’s finally back on vinyl,” the band says. “We used to get asked about it all the time, so I’m glad that people will finally be able to get it again – and the beautiful limited edition gold version is awesome.”
Cabbage – ‘Young, Dumb and Full Of…’ – 2xLP
Manchester hellraisers Cabbage are compiling their first three four-track EP’s – ‘Uber Capitalist Death Trade’, ‘Necroflat in the Palace’ and ‘Terrorist Synthesizer’. It was produced by James Skelly of The Coral, topped off by some charming alphabetti spaghetti artwork.
The Coral – ‘Holy Mountain Picnic Massacre Blues’ EP – Limited edition 12” picture disc
Liverpool group The Coral’s ‘Holy Mountain Picnic Massacre Blues’ EP was only available digitally until now. It includes a remix of ‘Holy Reinvention’ by Manchester DJ Andy Votel, plus brand new track ‘After the Rain’.
Grateful Dead – ‘P.N.E. Garden Auditorium, Vanc’ – 2 x 180g 12″ Black vinyl
Back in July 1966, Grateful Dead made their debut performance outside the United States with a show at Vancouver, Canada’s Garden Auditorium. The performance is getting a 2 x LP release, limited to 4000 copies and with artwork designed by Canadian artist Bob Masse.
Marc Bolan & T. Rex – ‘Live 1977’ – 2xLP
Marc Bolan prevented this live album from being released in his lifetime, because he felt fans shouldn’t purchase the same material more than once. Source recordings from their show at Finsbury Park’s Rainbow Theatre have since been cleaned up, and it’s being released via Demon Records.