Record Store Day 2017’s most drool-worthy vinyl – join the queue early for these

Record Store Day turns 10 this year, with over 500 releases being made exclusively available through independent record shops on Saturday 22 April. St. Vincent, Slaves, Anton Newcombe (Brian Jonestown Massacre), Kate Tempest, Kate Nash and Izzy Bizu have been named as official champions for this year’s event, and some of the most sought-after releases come from music’s biggest names, including David Bowie and Iggy Pop. Here’s a guide to the most stunning, drool-worthy one-off vinyl releases coming out for Record Store Day 2017. Better start queueing now, to be honest.