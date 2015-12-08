The 20 most underrated John Lennon Tracks

‘How Do You Sleep?’, Imagine (1971). The back of Paul McCartney’s second solo album featured a picture of two beetles shagging – Macca’s oblique way of telling Lennon to fuck himself. John responded with this acutely bitter song, featuring lyrics brazenly goading Paul and a ‘Yesterday’ reference to make you wince.

‘New York City’, Some Time In New York City (1972). When Lennon and Yoko moved to the US in 1971, they found themselves hanging out with radicalised artists and wrote this rock’n’roll stomp about the freaky new friends they were making – at the same time the FBI were trying to send them back to Britain.

‘Mind Games’, Mind Games (1973). Begun in 1969 for ‘Let It Be’, ‘Mind Games’ became a Lennon solo single in 1973. Where once he’d explored mind expansion with fistfuls of LSD, now Lennon was inspired by pop psychology, in this case a book of mind training exercises intended to unleash creative potential.

‘#9 Dream’, Walls And Bridges (1974). This string-laden wonder continued John’s fascination with the number nine (he was born on October 9), combining it with a just-woken-up sense of yearning for the departed Yoko – what Lennon’s then-girlfriend May Pang, who sings on the song, made of it is anyone’s guess.

‘Glass Onion’, The Beatles (1968). Lennon loved to wind up The Beatles’ more credulous/stoned fans, leaving mistakes and malapropisms in songs like this, one of his most self-referential, for them to analyse – but it was these kind of hidden messages that ‘persuaded’ Mark Chapman to assassinate him.