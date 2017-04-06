Because everything sounds better on wax
We’re a quarter of the way through 2017, and it’s already clear which albums look set to define the year. Big-hitters and old favourites make up the top 10 highest-selling vinyl releases of 2017 so far, as compiled by the Official Charts Company. Without further ado, these are the LPs that have sold like hotcakes in the first three months of the year. And make sure you keep track of the weekly Official Vinyl Albums & Singles Chart, while you’re at it.
Data source: Official Charts Company.
1) Ed Sheeran – ÷
There isn’t a chart in sight that Sheeran hasn’t topped. Breaking streaming records, he’s also proved a firm favourite on vinyl. Third album ‘÷’ (‘Divide’) has sold a total 1.4 million copies physically, digitally and in streaming units. There’s no sign of his chart domination stopping anytime soon.
2) Amy Winehouse – Back to Black
Six years on from her tragic death, Amy Winehouse’s legacy is still making its mark. Her ‘Back to Black’ masterpiece turns 10 this year.
3) David Bowie – Legacy
Bowie’s ‘Sound & Vision’ is the highest-selling vinyl single of 2017 so far, and this year’s ‘Legacy’ compilation is flying high in the Albums Chart. Chronicling his 50-year career and shape-shifting heroics, the release also includes a previously unheard version of ‘Life on Mars?’.
4) Rag n’ Bone Man – Human
Rory Graham’s first work is the highest-selling debut vinyl of the year so far. Its title track is also the second highest-selling song of 2017 up to now. It’s already been one hell of a year for the two-time BRITs dinner.
5) The Beatles – Abbey Road
Plucky underdogs The Beatles are still filling record shelves across the country. Their 1969 classic finally arrived on streaming platforms in 2015, but many fans prefer listening the old-school way.
6) Fleetwood Mac – Rumours
Another classic that’s still going strong, this iconic 1977 full-length was recorded in California forty years ago.
7) The xx – I See You
The London trio took five years to follow up 2012 LP ‘Coexist’, but it was more than worth the wait.
8) Guardians of the Galaxy – Awesome Mix 1
The soundtrack for Marvel Studio’s 2014 blockbuster has proved an unlikely hit on vinyl. It combines classics picked out by Star-Lord on his mixtape with a separate score composed by Peter Bates.
9) Pink Floyd – Dark Side of the Moon
Expect this to be a vinyl mainstay for decades to come, and not just because of Storm Thorgerson’s iconic sleeve.
10) Pulp Fiction – Original Soundtrack
Every Tarantino film has a killer soundtrack, not least on ‘Pulp Fiction’, which invites Kool & the Gang and Dusty Springfield into the director’s twisted, goretastic universe.