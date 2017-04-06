The top 10 highest-selling vinyl releases of 2017 so far

Because everything sounds better on wax

We’re a quarter of the way through 2017, and it’s already clear which albums look set to define the year. Big-hitters and old favourites make up the top 10 highest-selling vinyl releases of 2017 so far, as compiled by the Official Charts Company. Without further ado, these are the LPs that have sold like hotcakes in the first three months of the year. And make sure you keep track of the weekly Official Vinyl Albums & Singles Chart, while you’re at it.

Data source: Official Charts Company.

1) Ed Sheeran – ÷
1) Ed Sheeran – ÷

There isn’t a chart in sight that Sheeran hasn’t topped. Breaking streaming records, he’s also proved a firm favourite on vinyl. Third album ‘÷’ (‘Divide’) has sold a total 1.4 million copies physically, digitally and in streaming units. There’s no sign of his chart domination stopping anytime soon.