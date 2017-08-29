The top 20 Michael Jackson songs of all time

By
20 images

Michael Jackson has an incredible back catalogue but which is The King of Pop's best song?

It goes without saying, that Michael Jackson had a recording discography like few others. From his time in The Jackson 5 as a young man to when he became a bonafide superstar solo artist, he proved himself as a pop titan over and over again.

Though this does nothing to settle which masterpiece is his finest piece of work. Some say the best Michael Jackson songs are the disco-led bangers – and some say his epic love songs show the King of Pop at his finest. Ultimately, they’re all pretty special, so we’ve tried our very best to decide just which one is tops.

All the classics, like ‘Thriller’, ‘ABC’, and ‘Don’t Stop Till You Get Enough’ are all right up there – but which one has come out on top? Get our ranking of the 20 best Michael Jackson songs of all time.

19. 'They Don't Care About Us', (HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book 1, 1995)
Image credit: AFP/Getty Images

19. ‘They Don’t Care About Us’, (HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book 1, 1995)

The song remains one of the most controversial pieces Jackson ever composed. In the US, media scrutiny surrounding alleged anti-semitic lyrics were the catalyst for Jackson issuing multiple apologies and re-recording the album, altering the lyrics for that particular track. Pic: Getty

14. 'Black Or White', ('Dangerous, 1991)
Image credit: Rex Features

14. ‘Black Or White’, (‘Dangerous, 1991)

This single is considered the biggest selling rock song of the ’90s. Written, composed, and arranged by Jackson with the rap lyrics by Bill Bottrell, the video featured a young Macauly Culkin as the kid playing the loud music at the start. George Wendt (Norm from Cheers) played the father. Pic: Rex Features

13. 'Dirty Diana', ('Bad', 1987)
Image credit: Redferns

13. ‘Dirty Diana’, (‘Bad’, 1987)

Jackson hired Billy Idol’s former guitarist Steve Stevens to back him on this track. In an interview from the special edition of ‘Bad’, Quincy Jones later confirmed that it was about groupies – some media speculation point this song to Diana Ross, who Jacko was believed to have been having an affair with him at the time. Pic: Getty

10. 'Bad', ('Bad', 1987)
Image credit: Sipa Press / Rex Features

10. ‘Bad’, (‘Bad’, 1987)

‘Bad’ was originally intended as a duet with long time rival Prince. Quincy Jones, in an interview included in the special edition of ‘Bad’, said that Prince told Jackson and him that he had not wanted to participate because “it would be a hit without (him)”. Pic: Rex Features

9. 'I Want You Back', ('Diana Ross Presents The Jackson 5', 1969)
Image credit: LANDOV/Press Association Images

9. ‘I Want You Back’, (‘Diana Ross Presents The Jackson 5’, 1969)

‘I Want You Back’ was the only single to be released from the album, and has sold six million copies worldwide. It was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999, and ranked 120 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. Pic: PA Photos

8. 'Man In The Mirror', ('Bad', 1987)
Image credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

8. ‘Man In The Mirror’, (‘Bad’, 1987)

The video for the single is a notable departure from Jackson’s other videos. Featuring footage of various news events of the time, Jackson appears in a brief clip towards the end of the video in which he can be seen donning a red jacket and standing in a large crowd. Pic: PA Photos

4. 'Smooth Criminal', ('Bad', 1987)
Image credit: WireImage

4. ‘Smooth Criminal’, (‘Bad’, 1987)

‘Smooth Criminal’ was the centrepiece for Jackson’s short film ‘Moonwalker’, featuring Joe Pesci. The effect in the video when Jackson and his dancers lean forward (‘Anti-gravity lean’) was achieved using special harnesses with wires and magnets. Pic: Getty

3. 'Thriller', ('Thriller', 1982)
Image credit: Skyline Features / Rex Features

3. ‘Thriller’, (‘Thriller’, 1982)

Featuring a guest soliloquy from Vincent Price, ‘Thriller’ is considered one of Jackson’s signature songs, but only peaked at Number 10 when it was released. The mini-film music video accompanying it was the most expensive of its time, costing $500,000, and Guinness World Records listed it in 2006 as the most successful music video ever, selling over 9 million units. Pic: Rex Features

1 'Billie Jean', ('Thriller', 1982)
Image credit: AP/Press Association Images

1 ‘Billie Jean’, (‘Thriller’, 1982)

Written by Jackson and produced by Quincy Jones, this track was almost removed from the album as Jones disliked it. The song’s lyrics refer to a real-life experience, in which a mentally ill female fan claimed that Jackson fathered one of her twins. Pic: PA Photos