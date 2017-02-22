The Barb Effect: 16 minor TV characters that became cult figures

Larry Bartleet
TAGS:

After the premiere of Stranger Things, its extremely minor character Barb became a phenomenon, ultimately leading to many Barb doppelgängers featuring in the opening sketch for the Golden Globe Awards at the start of 2017. It’s a level of fame that only a few TV characters can aspire to – these 15 other minor parts were lucky enough to have the same to happen to them.