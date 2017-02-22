3 /16

3. Scrubs – The Janitor

First appeared: S01E01 – My First Day

Who he is: The quirky janitor at Sacred Heart Teaching Hospital, and a nemesis of Zach Braff’s young doctor, J.D.

Best moment: In one episode, the Janitor makes up a game called Jiggly Ball and gets everyone to talk about it in front of J.D.. J.D. tries to disguise his ignorance of the game by agreeing to a match, which results in him going to the car park and being pelted with tennis balls by the entire staff, because of course that’s what Jiggly Ball was all along.

Proof of cult status: The Janitor was only meant to be a bit-part character for the first season, but his relationship with J.D. was such a hit that he was elevated to regular status. The much-loved character kept his personal life so private that numerous theories exist about whether The Janitor is actually multiple people – or whether he’s even real.

