Winter has taken Westeros
It’s good news for fans of HBO’s epic fantasy programming. Three weeks after sharing the first live-action Game of Thrones season 7 trailer, HBO have now released 15 photos from the forthcoming series, each of which gives us some microscopic hints about what’s in store. Check out all of them below.
1. Cersei and Jaime Lannister
Looking suitably regal, Queen Cersei is accompanied by her brother Jaime in the throne room of King’s Landing. Problem is, neither of them seem particularly happy to be there. Is there division in the ranks?
2. Lyanna Mormont
Fan-favourite Bella Ramsey is back as the fierce Lady Lyanna Mormont, who’s presumably pictured here at Winterfell. Behind her you can see Petyr Baelish, aka Littlefinger, who is undoubtedly up to his scheming ways.
3. Ser Davos Seaworth
Davos’ placement here by the fire at Winterfell suggests he’s at a high table as one of Jon Snow’s trusted advisors.
4. Meera Reed and Bran Stark
Look at the difference in expression here: Bran looks hella chill – he’s possibly having one of his greenseeing episodes – and Meera is totally forlorn as she drags him along. Are they south of the Wall yet? Or has some other terrible event befallen them?
5. Jon Snow
Looking for once like a proper king, Jon is standing in what looks like the crypts of Winterfell. Reddit fans are suggesting this is where he’ll find the harp that belonged to his father, Rhaegar Targaryen, which may be crucial to the whole Azor Ahai prophecy.
6. Tormund Giantsbane and Brienne of Tarth
We haven’t seen the end of #Torienne! Tormund’s crush on Brienne looks as strong as ever as the pair stand in a Winterfell courtyard, but judging from her stance, there’s a big fat frown on her face.
7. Littlefinger and Sansa Stark
Sansa hasn’t stopped hanging out with Littlefinger, even though she hates him. The clue for that could lie in something Sophie Turner has said about her character in the new season: “She’s seemingly in control for the first time – and it really suits her. She’s kind of having a bit of a power trip. But she’s also becoming more insecure, because there are threats to the power that she holds.” Could one of those threats be Jon? And is she allied to Littlefinger now, after he helped in the Battle of Bastards at the end of season 6?
8. Arya Stark
Arya Stark is by herself in this pic. It looks like she’s in a tavern, where she’s probably waiting to kill someone on her list.
9. Sandor Clegane
Arya’s old friend The Hound looks like he’s up north of the Wall, where he seems to be leading some kind of task-force. What’s he doing up there? And whose side is he on now?
10. Sam and Gilly
Sam and Gilly have made their way to the Citadel of Old Town, where Sam is training to be a Maester. Fans who took an especially close look at what Gilly is reading have worked out what it says. It’s an extract that’s also been printed in George R.R. Martin’s ‘The World of Ice and Fire’, and it reads: “It is also written that there are annals in Asshai of such a darkness, and of a hero who fought against it with a red sword. His deeds are said to have been performed before the rise of Valyria, in the earliest age when Old Ghis was first forming its empire. This legend has spread west from Asshai, and the followers of R’hllor claim that this hero was named Azor Ahai, and prophesy his return. In the Jade Compendium, Colloquo Votar recounts a curious legend from Yi Ti, which states that the sun hid its face from the earth for a lifetime, ashamed at something none could discover, and that disaster was averted only by the deeds of a woman with a monkey’s tail.” Many fans think the Azor Ahai of this ancient prophecy is Jon Snow.
11. Team Daenerys
Team Dany is looking proper swish, with some brand-new, dark, dragon-themed outfits. Look at all their little brooches.
12. Tyrion Lannister
As the Hand of Queen Daenerys, Tyrion is wearing his brooch and, as ever, looking a bit pensive.
13. Missandei
Missandei is looking very slick, and she’s wearing a triple-dragon brooch – a reference to the Targaryen house sigil.
14. Varys
Varys is wearing some kind of fur-lined number here. You might think that’d indicate he’s up north, but the walls of the room behind him look more like Dragonstone, where Dany will be hanging out this season. So the fur suggests it’s simply getting colder down south as winter descends across Westeros.
15. Daenerys
And finally, it’s Daenerys. Standing in what looks like the throne room of Dragonstone – the former Targaryen stronghold that Stannis stole – she’s also got a new queenly outfit, which involves a dragon ornament, some kind of cape, and a pair of power-suit shoulder pads. Don’t fuck with Dany, basically.