Game of Thrones: 15 hints hidden in the official photos from the set of season seven

Larry Bartleet
By
Winter has taken Westeros

It’s good news for fans of HBO’s epic fantasy programming. Three weeks after sharing the first live-action Game of Thrones season 7 trailer, HBO have now released 15 photos from the forthcoming series, each of which gives us some microscopic hints about what’s in store. Check out all of them below.

Sansa and Petyr Baelish in Game of Thrones season 7
7. Littlefinger and Sansa Stark

Sansa hasn’t stopped hanging out with Littlefinger, even though she hates him. The clue for that could lie in something Sophie Turner has said about her character in the new season: “She’s seemingly in control for the first time – and it really suits her. She’s kind of having a bit of a power trip. But she’s also becoming more insecure, because there are threats to the power that she holds.” Could one of those threats be Jon? And is she allied to Littlefinger now, after he helped in the Battle of Bastards at the end of season 6?

Image credit: HELEN SLOAN / HBO
Sam and Gilly in Game of Thrones season 7
10. Sam and Gilly

Sam and Gilly have made their way to the Citadel of Old Town, where Sam is training to be a Maester. Fans who took an especially close look at what Gilly is reading have worked out what it says. It’s an extract that’s also been printed in George R.R. Martin’s ‘The World of Ice and Fire’, and it reads: “It is also written that there are annals in Asshai of such a darkness, and of a hero who fought against it with a red sword. His deeds are said to have been performed before the rise of Valyria, in the earliest age when Old Ghis was first forming its empire. This legend has spread west from Asshai, and the followers of R’hllor claim that this hero was named Azor Ahai, and prophesy his return. In the Jade Compendium, Colloquo Votar recounts a curious legend from Yi Ti, which states that the sun hid its face from the earth for a lifetime, ashamed at something none could discover, and that disaster was averted only by the deeds of a woman with a monkey’s tail.” Many fans think the Azor Ahai of this ancient prophecy is Jon Snow.

Image credit: HELEN SLOAN / HBO
Varys in Game of Thrones season 7
14. Varys

Varys is wearing some kind of fur-lined number here. You might think that’d indicate he’s up north, but the walls of the room behind him look more like Dragonstone, where Dany will be hanging out this season. So the fur suggests it’s simply getting colder down south as winter descends across Westeros.

Image credit: HELEN SLOAN / HBO
Daenerys in Game of Thrones season 7
15. Daenerys

And finally, it’s Daenerys. Standing in what looks like the throne room of Dragonstone – the former Targaryen stronghold that Stannis stole – she’s also got a new queenly outfit, which involves a dragon ornament, some kind of cape, and a pair of power-suit shoulder pads. Don’t fuck with Dany, basically.

Image credit: HELEN SLOAN / HBO