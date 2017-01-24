‘Skins’ 10 Years On: Where are the teenage tearaways now?

Ten years ago, E4 phenomenon 'Skins' hit our TV screens for the very first time
From house parties to struggling relationships, teen-drama Skins had it all and had the audience on a hook. Dealing with issues in suburban teenage life such as sex, drinking, bullying, drugs, relationships and mental health, Skins was raw and authentic but entertaining drama that gave screen time to issues that were often overlooked. So where are the actors and actresses that portrayed our favourite characters now? From A-listers to unknowns, here is what our beloved Bristolians are up to now.
Nicholas Hoult as Tony Stonem
Playing the protagonist and antagonist at different times in the first season, Hoult’s character Tony was certainly difficult to love at times. But since then, Hoult has won over the general public through roles in X-Men: First Class, Kill Your Friends and Mad Max. Hoult is due to have a busy 2017 too, with films Newness, Rebel in the Rye, Sandcastles and The Current War all scheduled.
Joe Dempsie as Chris Miles
Dempsie received wide praise for his portrayal of the drug taking, partying and popular Chris Miles and found himself cast in several roles after Skins. He went on to appear in Doctor Who and This is England as well as the film The Damned United. He then landed the role of Gendry in Game of Thrones and is rumoured to be returning to the show in 2017.
Kaya Scodelario as Effy Stonem
Starting off with minimal speaking lines, Effy soon flourished in the second generation, and became the catalyst to a lot of problems for herself and the people around her. Scodelario was soon cast in the Maze Runner and will appear in upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales due later this year.
Jack O’Connell as James Cook
After his turn as the trouble-causing Cook, O’Connell has been appearing on the big screen ever since, including roles in Harry Brown, Starred Up and 300: Rise of an Empire. In 2015, he won the BAFTA Rising Star award in the process as his head turned towards Hollywood. O’Connell is now set to appear along side Dame Judi Dench, Christoph Waltz and Cara Delevingne in the 2017 release of adapted novel Tulip Fever
Luke Pasqualino as Freddie McClair
After his role as the chilled-out Freddie, Pasqualino was seen in television roles in Battlestar Galactica: Blood and Chrome and The Musketeers. He recently finished filming for the historical film Solar Eclipse: Depth of Darkness set after the Indian Independence, which is set for a last summer 2017 release.
Ollie Barbieri as JJ Jones
Likeable and magic-loving JJ Jones was a key part of ‘The Three Musketeers’ friendship group, but this prominent role didn’t lead to many high-profile acting gigs. His biggest was in 2011 comedy film Anuvahood; however, he’s set to make his first appearance in film in six years in the horror drama film Blood Money, premiering in early March 2017.
Kathryn Prescott as Emily Fitch
In only her second acting role, Prescott was cast as Emily Fitch in Skins’ second generation of teenage rebels. Prescott has since continued acting, including roles in Reign and MTV’s teen drama Finding Carter. Filming of Prescott’s latest project, the comedy drama Dude, finished recently and is scheduled for an early 2017 release.