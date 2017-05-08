Now a fixture at basically every award ceremony, the cast took some time out of filming Season 2 of the Netflix show for the MTV Awards ceremony in LA last night (May 7), where the crew picked up two awards - and had a whole load of fun.
Stranger Things x MTV Awards
Before picking up her gong, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) had a lark about on stage with performers.
Brown picked up the award for Best Actor In A Show, being the first winner of the now-gender neutral award.
“I want to thank the cast and crew [of Stranger Things] for being my second family – you guys, I love you,” Brown said while holding back tears. “They’ve [The Duffer Brothers] created a bad-ass, female, iconic character that I’ve got the honour to play.”
The boys were all invited to the event, as they shared a quick picture with EDM DJ Steve Aoki.
Alas, the award isn’t real popcorn, but that didn’t stop Brown eyeing it up.
The whole gang – including the departed Barb – were on hand to pick up the show’s award for Best TV Show.