Every superstar worth their salt has a fashion line on the side. Kanye West’s ‘Saint Pablo’ merch is everywhere, Frank Ocean’s ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ threads sold like hot cakes, and now The Weeknd is getting in on the action. To coincide with the start of his European tour, the R&B phenomenon is selling a new range of fancy garms based around his 2016 ‘Starboy’ album.