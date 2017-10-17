10 images

Outdated tech or ritual artform?

Last year, vinyl sales hit a 25-year high in the UK. Both young and old people ditched digital and snapped up the physical format of their favourite albums. But why? A new book, by cratedigger extraordinaire Jennifer Otter Bickerdike hopes to answer that very question. She’s spent the past 12 months or so chatting to a load of famous vinyl heads – including Lars Ulrich, Fatboy Slim and Tim Burgess – to get their opinion on the matter. Here’s what they said.

‘Why Vinyl Matters’, by Jennifer Otter Bickerdike, is available now on ACC Editions