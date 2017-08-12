Entertainment world condemns white nationalist rally in Charlottesville

The rally was to protest the removal of a statue of a Confederate General in the city

Figures from the entertainment world have condemned the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The rally was organised by right-wing blogger Jason Kessler to protest the removal of a statue of a Confederate general, Robert E. Lee, from the city.

As The Hollywood Reporter states, rally supporters and counter-protesters came head-to-head, with reports of violence and the use of tear gas being made on Twitter. A car also drove into a crowd of the counter-protestors.

A local emergency was declared by the city around 11am local time. Arrests were made following a declaration of unlawful assembly at Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park.

The New York Times reports that some protestors were chanting “You will not replace us” and “Jew will not replace us.”

US President Donald Trump tweeted: “We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”

“By the way, fuck these nazi motherfuckers,” Seth Rogen tweeted. Garbage wrote: “It is reprehensible what is happening in Charlottesville, Virginia. We stand with all those who wish to eradicate HATE.”

John Legend added: “We have nazi sympathizers and white nationalists in the White House. Condemn them too. They should not be receiving taxpayer money.”

“These morons look like they’re en route to a f**king luau,” Mark Ronson wrote beneath a picture of some of the protesters with Hawaiian shirts photoshopped onto them.

