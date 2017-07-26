Entertainment world reacts to Trump banning transgender people from military service

The President said today the US military will not "accept or allow" transgender people to serve in any capacity

The entertainment world has reacted to the news of Donald Trump banning transgender people from military service.

Earlier today (July 26), the US President made the announcement in a series of tweets. “After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US military,” he wrote.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

As the New York Times reports, the decision reverses President Obama’s transformation of the military, in which transgender people were allowed to serve openly. Obama’s defence secretary Ashton B. Carter also opened up all combat roles to women and made the appointment of the first openly gay army secretary.

Meanwhile, ABC News suggests the Pentagon were unaware Trump had decided to ban transgender people from the military.

Unsurprisingly, the entertainment world has reacted with shock and anger. “I’m starting to think they don’t know what these letters actually stand for,” Seth Rogen tweeted, quoting an old tweet from Ivanka Trump in which she claimed to be “proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy.”

Tegan and Sara wrote: “I have complex feelings about the military but banning trans people sets a dangerous and shameful precedent about who matters. This is f’d.”

Author Roxane Gay posted a series of thoughts, starting: “This predictable weak ass move from the president is so desperate. Attacking the most vulnerable because he is such a spectacular failure.

“Fuck him and this mealy mouthed half assed bigotry against trans people,” she added later. “And also fuck everyone still sitting around talking about Hillary Clinton while this disgrace of a man tries to erase LGBT people.”

“so, biggest baddest most $$ military on earth cries about a few trans people but funds the F-35? sounds like cowardice,” wrote Chelsea Manning.

See those tweets and more reactions below.