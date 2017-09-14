Apparently Donald Trump wasn't a big fan

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has spoken to Jimmy Kimmel about the SNL impersonations of him in a new interview.

Spicer announced his resignation from his White House position in July 2017, after seven months in the role under President Trump. American comedian Melissa McCarthy satirised the political aide’s tumultuous press conferences several times during Spicer’s tenure, particularly poking fun at his volatile approach when addressing journalists.

During Spicer’s interview with Kimmel, the host played a clip of one parody in which McCarthy opens a press conference with the lines: “I’d like to begin today by apologising on behalf of you, to me, for how you have treated me these last two weeks. And that apology is not accepted. I’m not here to be your buddy. I’m here to swallow gum and I’m here to take names.”

When the clip was played, Spicer responded by laughing and shaking his head, saying the impersonation had “cost [him] a lot in therapy”.

Watch the interview below. Kimmel and Spicer discuss the SNL spoof at around 15m.

“You thought that was funny, right?” asked Kimmel, to which Spicer responded, “Yeah, it was kinda funny,” but stated that he didn’t think Trump had found the clip “as humorous as others.” When Kimmel asked whether the fact that a woman had performed the impersonation had made Trump irritated, Spicer responded, “I really didn’t ask a tonne of questions, but that may have been a contributing factor.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kimmel suggested that Spicer’s dramatic time working in the White House had been “funny”. Spicer responded by saying, “For you. I’m not so sure I see it that way,” before adding, “but I appreciate the jokes.”



In May, McCarthy rode through the streets of New York on a mobile podium whilst wearing her Sean Spicer costume as part of an SNL promotional stunt.