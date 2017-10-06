30 Seconds To Greatness: Michael Keaton

As part of our #LifeHacks initiative in partnership with the University of Salford, NME is asking prominent figures from the creative industries to give an insight into their career journeys.

The ’30 Seconds To Greatness’ video series will feature a bitesize piece of advice, or a lesson learned, from people who have made it to the top in music, fashion, film, tech, and other creative industries.

This time, our words of wisdom come from Hollywood legend and former Batman actor Michael Keaton, who shares an important lesson about taking control of your destiny: “Don’t be afraid to make mistakes – it’s the only way you can advance.”