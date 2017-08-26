The Sherlocks: 90-second interview

We catch up with the Yorkshire guitar-merchants

Yorkshire band The Sherlocks recently celebrated reaching number six in the official UK charts with debut album ‘Live For The Moment’ by hanging out with Liam Gallagher. Having supported the likes of Kings Of Leon and Richard Ashcroft, the quartet – comprising two sets of brothers – are aiming to be at the vanguard of the guitar-music renaissance.

We met up with them before their appearance at Reading & Leeds Festival 2017.