Anteros: 90-second interview

Anteros are fresh from touring with Two Door Cinema Club and White Lies, having landed a Radio One Single Of The Week with ‘The Beat’ and opened the Other Stage at Glastonbury last year. Fronted by an ex-MTV Spain presenter, their concoction of Blondie, The Pretenders and 90s indie sounds has been turning heads from Annie Mac to The Guardian.

We caught up with them as they played our Under the Radar show at Omeara, London with Starling Bank.