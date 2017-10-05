There’s a giant cheese board coming to London

A cheese festival will take place at Studio 338 in Greenwich on December 16

A “giant immersive cheese board” is coming to London in the run-up to Christmas.

Events space Studio 338 in Greenwich will host a massive cheese festival on December 16, with its main attraction – a giant cheese board – allowing ticket holders to sample unlimited amounts of different artisan cheeses from across Europe, along with biscuits and mulled wine.

A large baked Camembert will take centre stage on the board, with vegan options on offer too. Dessert will come in the form of cheesecake.

As well as food, there will also be music provided, with “DJs spinning modern cheese anthems until the early hours”.

“Guests will be immersed in a cheesy microcosm where the gooey treats are served by man-sized mice and a double height fireplace will provide the perfect snuggle spot for contented turophiles,” a press release reads.

The organisers add: “This Christmas we are going to make it a reality. A cheesy, melty, mulled wine-fuelled reality. This is going to change your lives forever. Think Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, if they were lucky enough to find themselves in a cheese and wine heaven.”

Tickets start at £30 plus booking fee, going on sale from November 1 at 12 noon. For tickets and more information, see here.