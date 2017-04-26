Watch Jeff Goldblum handing out free sausages in Sydney

The actor hasn't revealed why he's handing out the sausages, though...

Jeff Goldblum has spent this morning (August 26) handing out free sausages from a food truck in Sydney city centre.

The iconic actor was happy to pose for photos with hungry patrons, but refused to disclose why he’d brought his “Chef Goldblum’s” sausage truck to the city.

“This is all about, look we have Chef Goldblum’s food truck. It’s a secret, I can’t say. What do you think it’s about?” he told the Australian Associated Press.

“Let’s say that I’m doing some research for some work that I’m going to do in my chosen profession,” he added teasingly.

Watch a video of Goldblum handing out free sausages below, followed by some pictures shared by banger-eating fans of the actor on Instagram.

https://twitter.com/dailytelegraph/status/85714960791839129

Just saying, Jeff Goldblum Is handing out free sausages in Sydney today! #chefgoldblum #jeffgoldblum @jeffgoldblum A post shared by SunTheatre (@suntheatre) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

The PR stunt coincided with news that Goldblum has been cast in Jurassic World 2. The actor will return as mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm, reprising his role from the original Jurassic Park film and its sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

He joins Jurassic World‘s Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, plus new cast members Toby Jones and James Cromwell, in the eagerly-anticipated dinosaur sequel. The film, whose official title has yet to be announced, is set for release on July 22, 2018.