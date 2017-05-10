Go record shopping with Royal Blood

Following the huge success of their self-titled debut record in 2014, Royal Blood are currently gearing up for the release of their huge second album ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’, which is set to hit the shelves on June 16.

Ahead of the release of that eagerly-anticipated album, NME caught up with frontman Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher on a warm spring morning for a spot of record shopping at the majestic Rough Trade East in Shoreditch, London.

After a good amount of time spent scouring the shelves, we eventually sat down with Mike and Ben to discuss their eclectic vinyl choices. Explaining the reasons behind each purchase, the two-piece then went into depth about such subjects as the influence they drew from Tame Impala’s most recent mind-bending album, and how “you can’t go wrong” with any release by hip-hop don Kendrick Lamar.