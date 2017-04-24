Honey blood, ‘Walking at Midnight’ – NME Basement Sessions

Honey blood, 'Walking at Midnight'

One half of Glaswegian duo Honeyblood, Stine Marie Claire Tweeddale, drops by the NME Basement Sessions to perform a swirling, dreamy composition of ‘Walking At Midnight’. Catch Honeyblood around the UK from April to June.

Tue 18 Apr 2017 – UK, Fife, PJ Molloys

Wed 19 Apr 2017 – UK, Aberdeen, The Lemon Tree

Thu 20 Apr 2017 – UK, Inverness, Mad Hatters

Fri 21 Apr 2017 – UK, Dundee, Bar 15

Sat 22 Apr 2017 – UK, Edinburgh, The Liquid Room

Mon 24 Apr 2017 – UK, York, The Crescent

Wed 26 Apr 2017 – UK, Reading, Sub89

Thu 27 Apr 2017 – UK, Bedford, Esquires

Tue 2 May 2017 – UK, Exeter, Exeter Phoenix

Wed 3 May 2017 – UK, Brighton, The Haunt

Thu 4 May 2017 – UK, Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

Sat 6 May 2017 – UK, Wigan, Museum of Wigan Life

Fri 16 Jun 2017 – UK, London, KOKO