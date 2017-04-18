Honeyblood, ‘Sea Hearts’ – NME Basement Sessions
Stine Marie Claire Tweeddale from Honeyblood brings sunny guitar to the underground with this stripped back rendition of ‘Sea Hearts’ for the NME Basement Sessions.
Catch the Scottish duo around the UK from April to June.
Tue 18 Apr 2017 – UK, Fife, PJ Molloys
Wed 19 Apr 2017 – UK, Aberdeen, The Lemon Tree
Thu 20 Apr 2017 – UK, Inverness, Mad Hatters
Fri 21 Apr 2017 – UK, Dundee, Bar 15
Sat 22 Apr 2017 – UK, Edinburgh, The Liquid Room
Mon 24 Apr 2017 – UK, York, The Crescent
Wed 26 Apr 2017 – UK, Reading, Sub89
Thu 27 Apr 2017 – UK, Bedford, Esquires
Tue 2 May 2017 – UK, Exeter, Exeter Phoenix
Wed 3 May 2017 – UK, Brighton, The Haunt
Thu 4 May 2017 – UK, Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
Sat 6 May 2017 – UK, Wigan, Museum of Wigan Life
Fri 16 Jun 2017 – UK, London, KOKO