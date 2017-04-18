Honeyblood, ‘Sea Hearts’ – NME Basement Sessions

Stine Marie Claire Tweeddale from Honeyblood brings sunny guitar to the underground with this stripped back rendition of ‘Sea Hearts’ for the NME Basement Sessions.

Catch the Scottish duo around the UK from April to June. Tue 18 Apr 2017 – UK, Fife, PJ Molloys

Wed 19 Apr 2017 – UK, Aberdeen, The Lemon Tree

Thu 20 Apr 2017 – UK, Inverness, Mad Hatters

Fri 21 Apr 2017 – UK, Dundee, Bar 15

Sat 22 Apr 2017 – UK, Edinburgh, The Liquid Room

Mon 24 Apr 2017 – UK, York, The Crescent

Wed 26 Apr 2017 – UK, Reading, Sub89

Thu 27 Apr 2017 – UK, Bedford, Esquires

Tue 2 May 2017 – UK, Exeter, Exeter Phoenix

Wed 3 May 2017 – UK, Brighton, The Haunt

Thu 4 May 2017 – UK, Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

Sat 6 May 2017 – UK, Wigan, Museum of Wigan Life

Fri 16 Jun 2017 – UK, London, KOKO