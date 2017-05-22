CJ Wallace, Mist, Charlie Sloth and Nana Rogues talk new film KICKS and Notorious BIG’s legacy

CJ Wallace, son of 'The Notorious B.I.G' joins Charlie Sloth, Rapper 'Mist' and Producer Nana Rogues to talk about music and trainers in the run up to the release of his CJ Wallace's new film 'Kicks'. Watch the video above.

CJ Wallace’s top 3 trainers

Nike Air – Jordan 6

“Jordans are a staple in African-American culture since Michael Jordan wore the first ones. I like the bulkiness of the 6. I like that they’re high-tops – they go above the ankles. They almost look intimidating.”

Buy some: £160, store.nike.com

Nike Air – Jordan 7

“They’re a little more sleek, almost classy. It’s crazy that these are basketball shoes because they look so heavy, but they’re pretty comfortable when you wear them on the courts.”

Buy some: £160, offspring.co.uk

Adidas NMD_R1

“They’re real lightweight. I use them for working out in the gym; I’ve just got the all-white ones. They’re really nice. Adidas is killing it.”

Buy some: £130, office.co.uk

‘Kicks’ is available on digital download now.