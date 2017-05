NME sat down with the one and only Liam Gallagher for what may be the quick fire-round to end all quick-fire rounds.

Watch LG rattle off missives on such subjects as his rejected solo album covers, getting his teeth knocked out and watching Snoop Dogg at the side of the stage with The 1975’s Matt Healy. The former Oasis frontman also comes clean on the truth behind his alleged beef with The Stone Roses – it’s well and truly a must-watch.