Little Dragon recall their favourite Glastonbury memories

Swedish group were treated like royalty on their first visit



Most punters come back from Glastonbury saying it’s the best festival in the world. And bands tend to say the same – they stay the weekend instead of making flying visits, soaking up the atmosphere at Worthy Farm.

There’s a reason for that, claim Swedish electro crew Little Dragon, who released their fifth album ‘Season High’ earlier this year. On their first visit to Glastonbury in 2001, it coincided with their home country’s summer solstice (Midsummer). “The stage we were performing at gave us a miniature fest,” remembers keyboardist Håkan Wirenstrand. Singer Yukimi Nagano says they were given “Swedish schnapps, cured herring”. Talk about being given the royal treatment. Who says Glastonbury doesn’t go the extra mile?

Wirenstrand’s memory of other Glasto experiences “doesn’t reach that far back,” but the group’s Friday (June 23) performance was their third at Glasto. Ten years on from their self-titled debut album, they still don’t see themselves as seasoned pros. “That’s going way too far,” jokes Nagano. “I wouldn’t say we feel like rookies, but there’s definitely a lot more to explore.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Little Dragon are back in the UK later this year for two nights at London Roundhouse – October 27 and 28.