Song Stories: Big Boi – ‘Shutterbugg’

NME caught up with Outkast legend Big Boi to delve into his archives and recall the story behind one of his biggest solo smashes, ‘Shutterbugg’.

The Atlanta rapper told us all about the writing process behind the 2010 hit, which featured on his debut studio album ‘Sir Lucious Left Foot’. Recalling how he was nearly rendered deaf after he heard the instrumental for the first time, Big also reveals the source of the “funk flavour” that made the final version of the track an objective banger.

The story of shooting ‘Shutterbugg’’s frenetic accompanying video is also discussed by Big, who explains what it felt like to have his decapitated head held by a model – while he still continued to rap, of course.