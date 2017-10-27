We showed the 'Stranger Things' cast pictures of stuff like Prince Charles, fidget spinners and Mac DeMarco. They told us what they think.

It’s the most talked about show of the year, and Stranger Things season two is finally here. 2016’s biggest hit is back and ready to be binged.What’s next in store for Hawkins and the Upside Down? Is Will hiding some dark secrets? Will we ever see Eleven again? All those questions will be answered this weekend, if you watch all nine episodes in one go.

Browse Stranger Things merch in the NME Merch Store.

Ahead of its big Netflix debut, we sat down with some of the cast – Noah Schnapp (Will), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) – and poked their brains on topics as wide-ranging as fidget spinners, Prince Charles hanging out with daleks, and Canadian cult hero Mac DeMarco. All fascinating subjects, so it’s no surprise these three had plenty to say. Watch the Stranger Things cast philosophise about life’s most wonderful things above.

Stranger Things 2 is on Netflix now