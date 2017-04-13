Walk on stage with Circa Waves at London’s Forum

Circa Waves are having quite the year. Fresh from releasing their barnstorming second album ‘Different Creatures’ through to plotting a mammoth tour in support of it, the indie quartet are hitting up venues up and down the country to hone their craft before they explode as one of British indie’s dominant prospects.





One such date saw them take in London’s iconic o2 Forum in Kentish Town as they aired many of their new hits alongside indie-disco staples like ’’T-Shirt Weather’ and ‘Fossils’. But before all that, we got backstage to watch them step onto the stage and soak in the adoring crowd.