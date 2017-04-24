Walk on stage with Mallory Knox at London’s Koko

Following the release of their gigantic new album ‘Wired’ earlier this year, the Cambridge five-piece took to London’s KOKO to air bruising cuts from the record across two sold-out nights.

Treating fans to new versions of old classics like ‘Lighthouse’ and ‘Shout at The Moon’ alongside soon-to-be-classics ‘Better Off Without You’ and ‘California’, it was a pair of triumphant evenings for one of the UK’s fastest-rising rock bands and NME were there on the night to see all the carnage go down.