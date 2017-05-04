Walk on stage with Shawn Mendes on the opening night of his Illuminate World Tour

Shawn Mendes is probably the biggest social media success story seen in years. Having become a master of the six-second video service Vine - the Canadian singer has taken his talents to a new level to tour stadiums across the globe.





On the opening night of his Illuminate World Tour, Shawn Mendes gave NME a tour of his backstage area, chatted about performing, and showed us what it’s like to walk onstage in front of 10,000 people.