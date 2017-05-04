Walk on stage with Shawn Mendes on the opening night of his Illuminate World Tour

By

Shawn Mendes is probably the biggest social media success story seen in years. Having become a master of the six-second video service Vine - the Canadian singer has taken his talents to a new level to tour stadiums across the globe.

On the opening night of his Illuminate World Tour, Shawn Mendes gave NME a tour of his backstage area, chatted about performing, and showed us what it’s like to walk onstage in front of 10,000 people.