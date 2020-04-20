Former The Walking Dead actor Vincent M Ward has admitted he had “no clue” what the show was about even after seeing it.

The star played Oscar, one of the inmates in season 3 of the AMC show, though was killed off halfway through the season.

However, Ward explained that when he went for the role he wasn’t clued up on the series and wasn’t aware how big it was.

“I didn’t even know what The Walking Dead was,” he told Kendall Talks TV. “I had no clue. I just looked at it like it was an audition, any other audition. Matter of fact, I videotaped the audition… I went in there, auditioned, and it’s like, ‘Well, you got a part on The Walking Dead.’

“My agent and manager were excited, I was like, ‘Okay, but what is it?’ They’re like, ‘It’s about this group of people or something.’ I said, ‘Who the hell’s watching that?’ [Laughs] Then we find out everybody was watching it.”

He went on to explain how much secrecy the show is shrouded in, revealing that “a lot of people get fired because they don’t keep their mouth shut”.

Ward then admitted that he still wasn’t that clued-up on The Walking Dead by the time he saw the series for the first time.

“I didn’t know what the show was about, and when I saw it, I was like, ‘What the hell is this?'” he continued. “Even my episode I did on True Blood, I didn’t know what True Blood was. I had never seen it, but I had ended up getting a part on it.

“For me, I don’t look down on smaller TV shows or movies. I just don’t do that, because if somebody wants you, I just feel honoured that they want me. I’m humbled by it, because there’s a lot of actors and actresses out there [who do that].”

The Walking Dead is currently in its 10th season, though the finale has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, showrunner Angela Kang recently said that the episode could see some surprises.