Videos What’s new in the updated Xbox mobile app? Ahead of the Xbox Series X and S launch, Microsoft has updated the Xbox app on mobile devices. While the company added a nice new feature, it also took away some fan-favourite functions. By Adam Cook 22nd October 2020 Watch More In Conversation Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Becky Hill Videos Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is coming to Game Pass Videos PS5 trophies will reward players with cosmetics Videos Treyarch troll the data-miners in the Black Ops: Cold War beta Home Sessions Watch Anna of the North play ‘Someone Special’, ‘Baby’ and ‘Dream Girl’ for NME Home Sessions Videos Here’s what the PlayStation 5 user interface looks like