Watch Fontaines D.C. play ‘You Said’ and ‘No’ for NME Home Sessions

For one of the last NME Home Sessions of the year, we’re joined by Dublin post-punks Fontaines D.C., who perform songs from ‘A Hero’s Death’, which came out in July via Partisan Records. Voted as one of NME’s top albums of the year, the five-piece’s second album saw the band “investigate their meteoric rise and the punishing, never-ending tour that followed, sifting through the fragmented pieces that remain”.

For their exclusive session, the band play two of the more sombre tracks from the eclectic ‘A Hero’s Death’ in the form of ‘You Said’ and stunning closing track ‘No’.

Ahead of their sold-out UK tour next year, join Fontaines D.C. in their living room for the latest NME Home Sessions above.

For more NME Home Sessions, check out an exclusive performance from Charlatans hero Tim Burgess, Anna of the North sharing songs from her EP ‘Believe’, Django Django putting on a very trippy performance and Marika Hackman covering The Shins’ ‘Phantom Limb’.

Check back soon for more NME Home Sessions from music’s most influential artists, including some big names and rising stars.