LadBaby score third consecutive Christmas Number One

LadBaby have scored their third consecutive Christmas Number One single with ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’’.

YouTuber Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne first reached the top of the festive charts in 2018 with ‘We Built This City’, following up with more success with ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’ in 2019.

Their latest single beat the likes of Mariah Carey, Wham!, and The Kunts’ Boris Johnson protest song to the top spot. ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’’ sold 158,000 copies in its first week to secure the Number One position, making it the fastest-selling single of the year. Proceeds from the single went to foodbank charity The Trussell Trust.

The track’s success also means LadBaby now join The Beatles and Spice Girls as the only acts who have scored three Christmas Number Ones in UK chart history.

In a statement to the Official Charts Company, LadBaby said: “From the bottom of our hearts, we just want to say thank you again to everybody. We can’t believe that, a third year on, we’ve had so much support yet again. We’re trying to raise money for an amazing cause, so thank you. Merry Christmas to everyone and don’t stop believin’ – that things are going to get better. 2021 is going to be better for everyone.”

Finishing just behind ‘Don’t Stop Eatin’’ was Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ at Number Two and Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ at Number Three. Jess Glynne’s cover of Donny Hathaway’s ‘This Christmas’ placed at Number Four.

The Kunts’ ‘Boris Johnson Is A Fucking Cunt’ landed at Number Five after a last-minute push to get it to the top of the Christmas charts in response to the Prime Minister’s U-turn on coronavirus Christmas restrictions last weekend (December 20).

Meanwhile, in the Official UK Albums Chart, Paul McCartney took the top spot with his new solo album ‘McCartney III’, which was released last week (December 18).

“I just want to say Happy Christmas, Happy New Year, and a big thank you to everyone who helped get my record to Number One in the album charts,” told the Official Charts Company.