10 reasons to download ‘IT Chapter Two’

In Partnership with Warner Bros.

Supersized horror sequel IT Chapter Two, one of 2019’s most talked-about blockbusters, is available to download from today (December 30). Here’s why it’s the perfect film to blast away post-Christmas cobwebs and that nasty New Year’s Day hangover.

It’s the epic conclusion to one of cinema’s greatest horror stories.

Released in 2017, IT Chapter One became the highest-grossing horror film of all time with global box office takings exceeding $700 million. Based on the second (and final part) of Stephen King’s iconic novel, IT Chapter Two reunites the Losers Club 27 years after the events of the first film.

It’s got an incredible cast.

All grown up and living in 2016, our Losers Club faves are now played by the likes of James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain and Saturday Night Live actor Bill Hader. “You two look amazing,” Hader’s Ritchie says to Chastain’s Beverly and newly buff Ben (Jay Ryan) when he sees them. “What the fuck happened to me?!”

Pennywise is even more frightening than first time around.

If Bill Skarsgård’s manic dancing clown frightened you in IT Chapter One, he’s going to scare the bejesus out of you in IT Chapter Two, where the stakes are raised and he’s hankering for revenge. Skarsgård’s brilliantly committed performance is so intense, it’s earned comparisons to Heath Ledger’s work as The Joker.

It’s a proper blockbuster.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, who also directed IT Chapter One, the sequel packs in even more terrifying special effects, mind-blowing psychological frights and genuinely shocking set-pieces. You want baby-faced crab-wasps, mouldy decapitated heads singing in a fish tank and a deranged giant spider-clown? Then this is the film for you. IT Chapter Two’s epic scope reflects the fact that Stephen King’s source material is devilishly detailed and super-rich in character development.

It comes with loads of extra features.

After watching the film, you can check out more than 90 minutes of unseen extras available from some digital partners like iTunes and Microsoft, which includes the Pennywise Lives Again! Featurette and a commentary with director Andy Muschietti.

It has nostalgic moments too.

Flashback sequences feature young members of the Losers Club you’ll remember from IT Chapter One, and the soundtrack serves up classic retro bangers like Cameo’s ‘Word Up!’ and New Kids on the Block’s ‘Cover Girl’.

It sneaks in references to other classic horror films.

Fans of the genre will love spotting nods to Psycho, The Shining, The Thing and lots more.

It has a killer score.

The film’s intensely sinister score was composed by Benjamin Wallfisch, who won a BAFTA and a Grammy for his work on Blade Runner 2049. He deploys an enormous orchestra and creepy-sounding choir to make IT Chapter Two’s most spine-chilling moments even more vivid.

It has some cool unexpected cameos.

Look out for Actual Stephen King as a pawn shop owner and Oscar-winning director Peter Bogdanovich as the director of a film-within-a-film.

And finally, it’s a horror film with a lot of heart.

“See, the thing about being a loser is, you don’t have anything to lose,” young Stanley says in a stirring voiceover. “So, be true. Be brave. Stand. Believe. And don’t ever forget, we’re losers, and we always will be.” Amen to that!

IT Chapter Two is available to download and keep now. It’s available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD from January 13.

© 2020 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved