The final season is finally here!

Winter – and the end of an era – is coming. The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones airs again today after its global simulcast at the NSFW time of 2am, and it looks like loads of your favourite bands and musicians will be tuning in

Based on George R.R. Martin’s epic book series A Song of Ice and Fire, the speculation machine is in full swing ahead of the last ever season, with fans pondering theories relating to everything from Stark zombies to power-plays for the throne, blossoming romances and incredibly complicated murder plots.

From MUNA and The Japanese House’s Cersei guesswork to a disinterested Noel Gallagher, here’s what the show’s biggest musical fans had to say about Game of Thrones.

MUNA and The Japanese House think they’ve got things sussed

“We started re-watching the entire series again last November,” the LA pop trio told NME.

“Amber [Bain aka. The Japanese House] was here with us in LA when we started it, and thus it’s understandable that this show is the most important thing in the world to us at the moment.

We have a strong feeling,, and have discussed with friends the possibility of all deceased Starks rising from the crypts as zombies when the Night King comes to Winterfell,” they say. “That shit is gonna be fucked up. Secondly, Jaime will kill Cersei, thus fulfilling the prophecy given to her by the witch. Also possible that we’ll get a two-for-one situation and Arya will wear Jaime’s face and kill Cersei, though Cersei will think it’s Jaime.”

Any other piping hot takes ahead of season eight? “We highly doubt Jon Snow and Daenerys will survive the season,” MUNA reckon. “Jon, moreso”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Madonna showed her support for a fellow Queen

It turns out that the Queen of Pop loves Game of Thrones’ resident Queen Daenerys Targaryen. Celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim in 2014, Madge donned Khaleesi gear; but wasn’t content with a mere imitation. Nope, Madonna got ‘her people’ to email HBO’s costume department, and asked to borrow the outfit directly from The Mother of Dragons.

“I got an email [from HBO’s publicity department] asking ‘Madonna wants to borrow the costume is that ok?’” recounted Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I was like ‘I must be dreaming.”

Grimes has a Game of Thrones doppelgänger



Unsurprisingly, given that she’s a huge sci-fi and fantasy buff, Grimes is very, very into the show. “If you look at something like Game of Thrones, it’s obviously a metaphor for politics,” she told DIY. “I’m also a huge history fan, and in Game of Thrones I’m always trying to figure out what the characters are historically. There are definitely the Mongols and shit like that, and it’s a socio-historical case study.”

“People tell me I look like Joffrey,” she added. “In pictures, in certain angles where my hair looks short, I look like Joffrey”

Jay-Z apparently treated Beyonce to a dragon’s egg

Rumour has it that a few years ago Jay-Z bought Beyonce a Game of Thrones dragon’s egg for her birthday – which certainly beats a Topshop gift voucher for originality.

Emilia Clarke told Harper’s Bazaar that she once tried to “blag” one of her character’s three eggs, but failed miserably. “They are really, really, really expensive and they are really fucking heavy and serious works of art,” she added. “Apparently Jay Z bought one for Beyoncé, or something.”

Garbage’s Shirley Manson is also in the Khaleesi fan club

“In Game Of Thrones, the women are smart and scheming and they’re treated equally,” she told NME’s Andy Welch. “They’re equally as twisted and corrupt, and I like that. Power and war and destruction’s always been appealing, hasn’t it? If I was anyone in the show, I’d be fucking Khaleesi, of course, because I’m a haughty cunt!” Fair enough!

Jenny from the block? Try Jenny from Westeros



Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got – Jennifer Lopez is a massive fan of Westeros, where Game of Thrones is set. In the midst of season seven, J-Lo took a moment out to rejoice along with Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) when she sent a stern warning to

House Frey of the Twins. “Winter came for house Frey!!!!” she tweeted. “yasssssss”.

Warpaint’s Jenny Lee Lindberg isn’t put off by the complicated plot

“It’s absolute fantastical bullshit,” the bassist told NME. “To be brought into another world, with dragons and witches and zombies and kings and queens and princesses and wolves… it’s just a dream – the best escape of all time. I like to wait until [each] season’s through so I can marathon-watch the whole thing in one go. Half the time it’s hard to understand what the fuck they’re talking about, but when I watch episodes closely together it’s a bit easier to follow.”

Zara Larsson’s here for the high fashion

“I love the costumes in Game Of Thrones – the attention to detail is incredible,” she told NME. “In general, the Lannisters are the best dressed – they’re rich and powerful, sitting on the Iron Throne, and dress as such. I really love Daenerys’s look: very casual, cool and kinda simple, although the poor girl is naked a lot,” Zara added. “Sansa looked very pretty when she was in the city and her dress sense has improved as she’s grown in strength. The worst dressed are the Night’s Watch – they look very dirty and aren’t really trying to represent anything

And Noel Gallagher? He’s probably the only musician who isn’t arsed

“I’ve never watched Game Of Thrones,” he told Andy Welsh bluntly. “Can’t stand all that dragons and stuff. Feels like me and the wife are the only two people in the country who don’t watch it. I have seen a Bad Lip Reading parody of it on YouTube, which was absolutely hilarious, so I rather believe that’s what the show is really like.”