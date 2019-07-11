Five must-see acts at WOO HAH! Festival 2019 – as picked by the acts themselves

The Dutch hip-hop festival takes place this weekend, here's the sets you shouldn't miss

If your religion is hip-hop then your yearly pilgrimage to the Netherlands for WOO HAH! Festival begins this week. Kicking off on Friday (July 12) at Hilvarenbeek’s Beekse Bergen Safari Park, the sixth edition of the festival that bills itself as a champion of hip-hop will showcase some of the biggest names in rap and grime. Stormzy and Travis Scott headline, while other names on the bill include Skepta, ScHoolBoy Q, Brockhampton, Octavian, Pusha-T, Little Simz, Sheck Wes, Rae Sremmurd and many more. Some of artists on the WOO HAH! lineup tell us which sets in their opinion are not to be missed at this year’s festival.

“I may seem biased as he’s a friend and collaborator of mine, but the truth is that Joey Purp is an incredible rapper and performer. A missed opportunity to catch him live would be a regrettable one.”

“My tip for WOO HAH! Festival is definitely Brockhampton! The Avant-garde boy band are still riding high off the back of their 2018 album ‘Iridescence’ and, with rumours of a follow-up album dropping imminently, I think we’ll definitely get a sneak preview of new music. They have incredible energy on stage and have been known to bring out some pretty huge guests. I think it will be a performance full of energy and surprises.”

“Go see JPEGMAFIA – the dude is a freak! I’m pretty sure he produces his beats too, which is sick. I’m really looking forward to seeing him.”

“Goldlink’s new album is fire – as were his last projects. The production on it is crazy (big up my guy P2J), with the afrobeat and dancehall influence alongside the heavy trap sounds. I’ll be coming to the festival early on Saturday ahead of my set just to catch him do his thing.”

“One of my boys put me on Gunna last year when we were in Austin Texas – it was ‘Drip Season 3’ and they had it on repeat. It grew on me so I started checking his music – his beat choice, melodies and flows are too nice. You have to see that live!”

WOO HAH! Festival takes place July 12-14. Weekend tickets including camping are SOLD OUT, while standalone weekend tickets are still available. For more information, visit the festival’s official website.