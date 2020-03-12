All the films and TV shows suspended due to Coronavirus

The Coronavirus outbreak is doing more than disrupting the health of thousands of people across the globe; the entertainment industry is already suffering from its spread. COVID-19 has impacted film roll-outs or forced teams to halt their current film and TV productions.

From the next James Bond installment No Time to Die to the pausing of filming Disney+’s TV series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, here’s a rundown of all the major productions that have been affected by the outbreak. The most recent updates will be posted at the top of the running list below.

Riverdale

The Archie Comics teen drama series has been forced to suspended production of its fourth season “out of an abundance of caution”. A team member on The CW production was recently in contact with someone who has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Warner Bros. Television said in a statement: “The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority,” the statement continues. “We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended.”

This means that production for the remainder of season four, which is currently airing weekly on Netflix, is on hold.

Date suspended: March 11, 2020

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Disney+ has shut down production on the Marvel TV series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Filming had been taking place in Prague where the country’s government has since placed restrictions on travel, events, and closed its schools due to coronavirus. concerns. Despite the production delays The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is still scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in August.

Date suspended: March 10, 2020

Peter Rabbit 2

The roll-out of Peter Rabbit 2 has been delayed by five months. The sequel (sub-titled The Runaway) was set to premiere on April 5 but will now be released on August 7. Sony Pictures cited concerns over how the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the movie industry in Europe.

Date suspended: March 10, 2020

No Time to Die

The release date for the upcoming James Bond film has been pushed back to November amid fears the coronavirus outbreak will impact its promotion and box office takings.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020,” wrote the team behind the production. It will now be released in the UK on November 12 and in the US on November 25.

Date suspended: March 4, 2020

Mission: Impossible 7

The next installment of the Tom Cruise-starring action spy franchise has been put on hold. Filming was taking place in Italy but has been paused due to concerns about the accelerated outbreak of coronavirus in the cocuntry.

Date suspended: February 24, 2020

Mulan

Disney’s live-action version of Mulan will still be released on March 27 except for China where it is indefinitely delayed. On February 4, Disney’s Bob Iger confirmed to CNBC that the film was unlikely to be released in China on the worldwide due to cinemas still being closed in the country.

Date suspended (China): February 4, 2020

Check back for further updates